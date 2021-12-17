Homeless man James Ryan charged with drawing swastikas outside City Hall, on Wall Street Bull

A homeless man was arrested and charged with hate crimes for allegedly drawing swastikas in numerous spots in Lower Manhattan – including on Wall Street’s Charging Bull sculpture, police said.

James Ryan, 39, is accused of carrying out the vandalism spree that began on Dec. 3 when he allegedly drew three of the Nazi symbols on a construction site wall on Maiden Lane near Liberty Place, cops said.

On Monday, another swastika was drawn on a pillar at the entrance to City Hall and the following day police found the symbol spray-painted on the Wall Street Bull.

James Ryan was accused of painting a swastika on the Wall Street Bull. DCPI

A man paints a swastika on a pillar at the entrance to City Hall. DCPI

Ryan was allegedly also behind those two latest acts of vandalism related to the anti-Semitic symbolism, according to cops.

He was charged with five counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime and four counts of aggravated harassment, authorities said.