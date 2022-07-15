Homeless man found with rope around neck in Central Park was killed

The death of a homeless man found in Central Park with a rope tied around his neck last year has been ruled a homicide, cops said Friday.

Elvis Garcia, 26, was discovered lying face-up on the grass of A Native Meadow at East 65th Street and East Drive around 8:20 a.m. September 22, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, cops said.

The city’s medical examiner’s office determined that Garcia’s death was a homicide by strangulation, because of the complexity of the knot in the rope tied around his neck, police said Friday morning.

Police had no information on motive for the murder, and no arrests have been made.