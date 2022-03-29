Homeless man charged in fatal Midtown NYC stabbing: cops

A homeless man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Queens man, who died on the sidewalk just blocks from Times Square, cops said.

Vincent Cole, 38, was charged with murder Monday, less than a day after 51-year-old Esan Benn was found unconscious near West 38th Street and Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, police said.

Benn was rushed to the hospital around 5:30 a.m. Monday but could not be saved, according to police.

Esan Benn was rushed to the hospital around 5:30 a.m. Monday. Facebook/Esan Benn

Benn was a tennis coach in his native Guyana, according the Guyanese news site the News Room.

Medical officials later found the stab wounds on Benn and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police investigators eventually located a video that showed the Queens man in a dispute before being stabbed and stumbling about a block to where cops discovered him, police sources said at the time.

Esan Benn’s death was ruled a homicide. FreedomNewsTV

Cole has seven prior arrests in Manhattan and Brooklyn for petit larceny, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.