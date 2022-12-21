Homeless man busted for fatal NYC stabbing over a cigarette

A homeless man was busted for fatally stabbing a man who asked him for a cigarette in Hell’s Kitchen, police said Wednesday.

John Wright, 35, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly killing Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6, according to cops.

Rosario, 24, was walking with his girlfriend when he asked three men for a cigarette on W. 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue just before 11:10 p.m., police said.

An argument erupted and Wright knifed Rosario in the torso. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, but couldn’t be saved.

Wright was arrested once before in the city.

He was in a Harlem apartment on August 24 when he lunged at a man with a knife and snarled “I’m gonna stab you,” police said.

When police arrived, they found him with the knife, cops said. He was charged with menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon. The victim wasn’t injured.