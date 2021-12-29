Home health aide killed elderly Long Island patient: police

A home health aide fatally struck her elderly patient in his Long Island home, then cleaned the house as he lay dying, cops said Wednesday.

Gail Godwin, 63, struck the 83-year-old man in her care on Monday night inside his Garden City home, Nassau County police said.

“Gail Godwin did not call for an ambulance, did not get any further medical attention for this man and instead attempted to clean up the blood around the house caused by her assault,” Nassau Detective Sgt. Steve Fitzpatrick told CBS New York.

Goodwin is now facing multiple charges for the incident. Courtesy of Nassau County Police

The network identified the victim as John Busch, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and was on blood thinners when Godwin hit him with a wooden object.

“Apparently, the victim was in an elderly state,” Fitzpatrick said. “He was aggressive at times and she just lost her temper at this point and hit him.”

Police said in a statement they were called to the home at 9:26 p.m. on Monday and found a man with a laceration to his head. He was pronounced dead by paramedics soon after, cops said.

Godwin, a Bayshore resident, was arrested at the scene and arraigned on Wednesday. She was slapped with charges of second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, according to Nassau police.

An attorney for Godwin didn’t immediately return a phone call from The Post on Wednesday.