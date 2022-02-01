Hochul won’t back charter school expansion due to union’s support, critics say

Gov. Kathy Hochul is refusing to use her political muscle to promote the expansion of popular charter schools after getting endorsed by the powerful teachers union, which opposes the privately-run schools.

A state law caps the number of charter schools that can open in New York City and there are 11 proposed charter schools that are stranded on a waiting list because the cap has already been reached.

Charter school advocates point out that the powerful statewide teachers union, New York State United Teachers — a foe of charter schools — endorsed Hochul’s bid for a full term as governor on Jan. 21. She replaced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last August amid a sexual harassment scandal.

“I’m sure the NYSUT endorsement is having an impact on Hochul. If Hochul is not supporting charter schools, I can only assume it was because of the NYSUT endorsement,” said Eric Nadelstern, who served as deputy schools chancellor under Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

A state law caps the number of charter schools allowed to operate in New York City. Critics contend Gov. Hochul is declining to expand charter schools due to the teachers’ union endorsement. Richard Harbus

“Hochul is not willing to spend political capital on charter schools before she’s elected to her first full term in office,” he further accused. “The debate over charter schools has become a polarizing issue.”

Nadelstern said that’s largely because the teacher unions have an outsized influence on education policy and among Democrats who run the state legislature.

“Unfortunately they’re on the wrong side on charter schools. It’s unconscionable to oppose [raising] the charter school cap,” he said. “Kids need better schools and we have to explore avenues to create them and charter schools is one of them.”

Former New York Governor George Pataki tells The Post that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s teachers’ union endorsement is “troubling.” James Messerschmidt for NY Post

Former three-term Gov. George Pataki, who approved the state’s first charter school law in 1999, also expressed concern that Hochul won’t stand up for charter expansion because of the NYSUT endorsement.

“It’s worrisome that the force most opposed to education reform and charter schools, the teachers’ union, is strongly behind Hochul. The endorsement is very troubling,” Pataki told The Post on Tuesday.

“If you’re counting on the teachers’ union support, you’re not going to fight for the reform New York City students and parents need.”

Eva Moskowitz, the CEO of New York City’s biggest charter school Success Academy, says opposing charter schools denies opportunities to kids. BRIGITTE STELZER

A NYSUT spokesman said, “We believe systemic problems in the charter industry must be addressed and operators must come into compliance with the education law prior to authorizers approving additional charter applications, expanding grade levels and the state lifting the cap.”

There is more resistance than support to raise the charter school cap among Democratic lawmakers with ties to the union who have sway on education policy.

“There are very few elected officials calling for raising the cap. I don’t see it happening,” said Assembly Education Committee Chairman Michael Benedtto (D-Bronx), a charter school foe. “The status quo is going to be maintained.”

Democrats in Albany affiliated with the powerful teachers/ union are largely opposed to raising the charter school cap. Getty Images

Benedetto also said Hochul has been muted on the issue, at least with regards to prodding the legislature.

Hochul, during a Post editorial board meeting last week, said of the cap, “I know how important this is. I truly do. I’ve heard from a lot of leaders. I’ve spoken to the leaders of many charter schools. And I know what they do is important but I also recognize there has to be a desire from the legislature to accomplish this as well.”

Charter advocates said Hochul and lawmakers are denying education opportunity by refusing to let charter school operators expand.

“Opposing new charter schools is denying opportunity to kids and working families. If NYC is to recover, we need to make sure all kids have access to great schools — why would anyone oppose that?” asked Eva Moskowitz, a former city councilwoman and founder and CEO of the city’s largest charter operator, Success Academy.

Meanwhile, Benedetto said he is “taking the temperature” of fellow lawmakers on his bill to strip the State University of New York of its authority to approve charter schools. SUNY, along with the Board of Regents, are the two authorizers.

The Benedetto bill, co-sponsored by state Sen. John Liu would give the Board of Regents — who have been more hostile to charters — the final say on whether new charters get approved or rejected.

The Post reported on Monday that students in charter schools operating in New York City that were approved by SUNY vastly outperformed traditional public schools on the state’s English and math exams.

Hochul’s rep issued a response Tuesday night that did not directly address the charter school cap question.

“Governor Hochul is committed to ensuring quality education for all, has proposed bold investments to support schools across the state, and is always motivated first and foremost by what is best for students,” said Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays.