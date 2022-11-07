Hochul whines about media as Zeldin gains momentum

If you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the election!

Gov. Kathy Hochul grumbled about getting grilled by the media on Monday as she prepared to wrap up her unexpectedly neck-and-neck race against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.

Hochul vented her spleen as she entered the Hamilton Senior Center on Manhattan’s Upper West Side to stump for votes one day before Election Day.

“I wanna see some seniors,” the incumbent Democrat told a reporter.

“I’ve seen enough press for the year.”

Hochul has come under fire over allegations of pay-to-play corruption involving her administration’s purchase of $637 million worth of overpriced COVID-19 test kits from campaign donor and fundraiser Charlie Tebele.

She’s also faced questions about adding $600 million to the state budget to help fund the construction of a new Buffalo Bills stadium because her husband works for the company that’s in charge of the concessions.

And amid rising crime, she’s ignored pleas from Mayor Eric Adams and police officials to roll back the state’s controversial bail reform law and to give judges the power to lock up dangerous defendants.

Zeldin, an outgoing House member from Long Island, used a tough-on-crime message to boost his longshot campaign to the point where President Biden, former President Bill Clinton and other high-profile Democrats have flocked to the deep-blue Empire State to try to aid Hochul.