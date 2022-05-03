Hochul taps Rep. Antonio Delgado as NY lieutenant governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday she picked Rep. Antonio Delgado to be New York’s lieutenant governor, replacing former second-in-command Brian Benjamin after his indictment for an alleged campaign finance scam that prompted his resignation.

“I am proud to appoint Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as lieutenant governor of New York, and I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the state,” Hochul said.

“We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress. With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as lieutenant governor, we will both make history — and make a difference,” Hochul said in a press release.

Delgado, who represents the Hudson Valley in Congress, will serve as Hochul’s running mate in the June 28 Democratic primary.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that Antonio Delgado will be her new running mate. for New York Post

“I am honored to serve as the New York Democratic Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor,” Delgado said in a press release distributed by Hochul’s campaign. “I was born and raised in New York on the values of hard work, discipline, and passion for service and am incredibly proud to have the opportunity to represent this great state and get things done for New Yorkers.”

The announcement comes the day after state lawmakers passed legislation allowing candidates indicted for a crime to withdraw their name from the ballot.

Kathy Hochul signed the bill into law, which will allow Democrats to name a new preferred candidate for lieutenant governor, last night. Paul Martinka

Antonio Delgado will also be Gov. Kathy Hochul’s running mate in the upcoming Democratic primary, scheduled for June. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Hochul signed the bill into law, which will also allow Democrats to name a new candidate for lieutenant governor, Monday evening.

Under previous elections laws, because he was nominated alongside Hochul at February’s New York Democratic Party convention, the only ways for Benjamin to be booted from the ballot were if he moved out of state, died or were candidate for another elected office.

Benjamin — a 45-year-old former state senator who represented Harlem — has pleaded not guilty on five federal charges. He is accused of directing a $50,000 state grant to a nonprofit organization controlled by a real-estate developer, and in exchange receiving tens of thousands of dollars of campaign contributions to his state Senate campaign committee and fourth-place city comptroller campaign.

Before his selection as Hochul’s No. 2, Delgado was in a tight battle for reelection this year against Republican Marc Molinaro, a former gubernatorial contender.

A source familiar with Hochul’s selection process told The Post “she wanted to select a Latino in order to give the Latino base a statewide elected official — something they had been asking for.”

The head of the New York State Democratic Party praised Delgado, who was first elected to Congress in 2018.

“I think he’ll be terrific. I think he’s a perfect candidate and will be a perfect LG,” party Chair Jay Jacobs told The Post. “And he’s definitely someone with the gravitas and presence to serve.”

Asked if Delgado was picked because Empire State Democrats feared he would lose his reelection bid, Jacobs responded, “No, no. Absolutely not.”

“I’m sure he would have won handily,” he added.

Mayor Eric Adams labeled Delgado a “rising star.”

“Antonio Delgado is a rising star who knows how to fight for New Yorkers in our cities, suburbs and rural communities,” he tweeted. “He’s an outstanding choice for Lieutenant Governor who will #GetStuffDone for our city and state.”

But a Super PAC for House Republicans declared the selection bodes poorly for the Democrats’ prospects in November of maintaining their congressional majority.

“House Democrats would be wise to follow Delgado’s lead and start looking for new work now,” said Congressional Leadership Fund Press Secretary Cally Perkins. “With mass layoffs coming soon for House Democrats, they’d be foolish to stick around and wait to get fired.”

Additional reporting by Carl Campanile