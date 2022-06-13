Hochul signs abortion protections ahead of expected SCOTUS decision

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a package of bills into law protecting abortion providers in New York ahead of an expected Supreme Court ruling as soon as Wednesday that would invalidate the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

“The sky is on the verge of falling, literally, in the next week or two that is a very real possibility. And that’s why we’re here today,” Hochul said Monday of the expected SCOTUS decision at a press conference held at Cooper Union in Manhattan.

The Supreme Court did not issue its Roe decision Monday. The next day for decisions to be handed down according to the High Court’s calendar would be Wednesday.

“This is the United States of America, where freedom and liberty are supposed to mean something It’s the rock upon which we are founded … except in the eyes of some neanderthals who say women are not entitled those rights,” she added.

The six bills signed by Hochul Monday are part of a broader effort to make the Empire State a safe haven for out-of-state women unable to access such services in states like Texas and Mississippi, which have recently codified very tight new restrictions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills that would protect abortion providers ahead of the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade this week. AP Photo/Richard Drew

Demonstrators protesting for abortion rights on the Brooklyn Bridge on May 14, 2022. Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

“Abortion rights mean little without abortion access,” Hochul said Monday.

One of the new laws will bar law enforcement in New York from cooperating with out-of-state probes into lawful abortions in New York state while another restricts medical malpractice insurance companines from targeting providers based on complaints in other states.

Other new laws on the books will prohibit professional misconduct charges against health care providers while establishing a right to sue people who might inhibit access to such services.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling that would invalidate Roe v. Wade as soon as this Wendesday. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A fifth law makes it easier for abortion providers to obscure their addresses similar to survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.

The state Department of Health will study pregnancy centers backed by anti-abortion forces under the final bill signed by Hochul Monday.

Albany Democrats passed the bills in the final weeks of the 2022 legislative session after a draft SCOTUS decision was leaked weeks ago that showed the court was ready to strike down Roe v Wade.

One recent poll found a large majority of Americans support maintaining the status quo on abortion rather than invalidating a legal decision that has stood for a half-century.

Albany Democrats are discussing a potential equal rights amendment to the state Constitution to safeguard against future court decisions that could further claw back reproductive health rights or protections for LGBTQ people.

“We’re having conversations now in anticipation of the next time (state lawmakers) are in session, which is January, but I’m leaving all options on the table,” she told reporters after the Monday bill signing.

Hochul has campaigned heavily on the issue of abortion ahead of the June 28 Democratic primary for governor though abortion rights based on Roe were codified in state law in 2019.

“The women of New York will never be subjugated to government mandated pregnancies because that’s what will ensue if Roe v Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court,” Hochul said Monday.