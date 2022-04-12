Hochul promises to extend mayoral control of NYC schools

Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed on Tuesday to get legislation passed that would extend Mayor Eric Adams’ control over New York City public schools.

“We will get mayoral control done by the end of the session, when it expires,” in June, Hochul told PIX 11. “No doubt about it.”

Hochul had included a four-year renewal of mayoral control in her initial proposal for the state’s 2023 budget, but both the state Assembly and Senate nixed it from their chambers’ plans.

The measure was left out of the $220 billion budget finalized Saturday.

“Historically, it does not get done in the budget,” Hochul said Tuesday. “But I put that as a placeholder to put out, state my priorities.”

“I wanted to show my confidence in the mayor, who will be working to make sure that the children that I also represent — I represent the school children and families here as well as governor — so I have the same interest in making sure they get the highest-quality education possible,” she said.

The legislative session ends June 2, while mayoral control is slated to expire on June 30.

Gov. Kathy Hochul promised to “get mayoral control done.” Hans Pennink

Mayor Eric Adams currently has control over the city’s public schools. Matthew McDermott

Adams has called for an extension of his ability to oversee NYC’s public school system. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hochul’s statements came after Adams on Sunday urged state lawmakers to extend what he calls “mayoral accountability” over the public schools.

“This is the first time we have an African American mayor, an African American chancellor, both are public school-educated,” he said on WBLS “Open Line.”

“If we can’t have the control to fix our educational system, that just sends the wrong message,” he said.

State lawmakers previously told The Post several options are still on the table, whether that’s a full or shorter extension, or changing the makeup or rules of the city’s advisory Panel for Education Policy to check the mayor’s power.

Additional reporting by Sam Raskin