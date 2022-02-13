Hochul is Brooklyn Dems’ pick for governor over Williams, Suozzi

The Brooklyn Democratic Party on Sunday formally endorsed Kathy Hochul in the primary race for governor — solidifying her institutional dominance against rivals Jumaane Williams and Tom Suozzi, party sources said.

The Kings County Democratic Party executive committee delivered 27 votes for Hochul, while seven other members abstained.

Williams, the city public advocate who lost to Hochul in the 2018 Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, was shut out.

But Williams has a base of support — he has recently been endorsed by the Working Families Party and other lefty groups.

The King County Democratic Party is the largest in the state.

As expected, the executive committee also unanimously backed the re-elections of Sen. Chuck Schumer, state Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. They all received at least 34 votes, a party source who tracked the tally said.

Schumer and James are Brooklyn residents.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams lost to Hochul in 2018 for lieutenant governor. Mary Altaffer/AP

Tom Suozzi speaks at a memorial for two fallen officers on January 25. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Brooklyn Democratic Party chairwoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn immediately endorsed Hochul after James abandoned her run for governor and instead decided to run for re-election for attorney general.

The New York State Democratic Party holds its annual convention starting Wednesday to nominate its slate for the primary and general elections and is expected to select Hochul as its standard bearer.

Hochul replaced former three-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in August under the threat of impeachment amid a barrage of sexual harassment and misconduct accusations.