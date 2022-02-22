Hochul details NY’s cybersecurity plans as US braces for possible Russian hacks

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the state is forming a team to combat cybersecurity threats and is beefing up New York’s digital defenses amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and vowing to “thwart” potential online attackers.

During a press conference with several Empire State mayors, Hochul rolled out the state’s Joint Security Operations Center, disclosing that the team will need to hire 70 “highly trained individuals to work in a facility with 117 desktop computers.”

“This is going to be the nerve center for our cyber operation. We will bring all the talent together, the resources, the data- sharing, that has been going on in silos for far too long” she said at the headquarters of the new unit in Downtown Brooklyn. “We’re going to be able to enhance our ability to respond to any attacks, as well as prevent them.”

“This will help shore up our defenses, identify our weaknesses, and protect from any vulnerabilities.”

Also Tuesday, Hochul revealed she is proposing the state spend $62 million on bolstering its cyber defenses — more than double previously allocated funding for such efforts.

Russian marines take their position during military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP

Mayor Eric Adams, who joined Hochul at the press conference, recalled a conversation with former Mayor Bill de Blasio in which his predecessor stressed the importance of paying heed to cybersecurity threats.

“This is a real issue. The conversation may not be attractive, but the reality is ugly,” said Adams. “We must be vigilant and meet the threat with our action, and we’re doing that now to protect our crucial infrastructure.”

Asked how vulnerable New York is to cyber threats, Jackie Bray, the state’s Homeland Security commissioner, replied that it was enough for the White House to warn America’s governors about them and that cybersecurity dangers are “ramping up” and “increasing.”

Hochul also revealed a $62 million proposal to bolster New York’s cyber defenses. Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

She said “hundreds of thousands of attempted attacks today.. majority are neutralized before they can do any damage, but that’s ramping up that’s increasing.”

“The threat of cyber attacks is very real … particularly for a place like New York, and therefore our state and our cities will be taking a leading role in fortifying our defenses in the battlefield against cyber warfare, and we will be as relentless in our defense as the criminals are in their aggression” said the governor. “Mark my words: we will thwart them every step of the way.”

The announcement came shortly after President Joe Biden unveiled new economic sanctions targeting Russia following the “beginning” of Moscow invading Ukraine. It also followed the White House on Friday warning US companies to prepare for potential Russian cyberattacks after finding that Kremlin hackers hit Ukrainian targets, including the defense ministry and two state-linked banks.

The White House on Friday warned US companies to prepare for possible Russian cyberattacks following the discovery of recent attacks on Ukraine by Kremlin hackers. Getty Images/iStockphoto

On Monday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine.

Previously, Hochul said state officials had met on “cybersecurity preparedness efforts.”

“In light of current geopolitical uncertainty, earlier today I convened cabinet members from relevant areas to review our ongoing cybersecurity preparedness efforts and make sure that New Yorkers, our institutions, and our critical infrastructure are protected from cyber-facilitated disruptions,” the governor Sunday night in a statement.

“We are in regular touch with the White House and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ensure coordination,” she said.