Hochul deploys mental health teams to NYC after fatal subway shove

Gov. Kathy Hochul is speeding up the deployment of mental health workers to New York City in the wake of a fatal subway shove in Times Square.

The state’s Office of Mental Health will send four rapid-response teams of eight to 10 members to the Big Apple, along with 16 other cities across the state, to help deal with often-ignored illnesses that have led to some of the more horrific crimes recently.

The initial deployment to New York City will see 20 team members and be expanded from there, Hochul’s office said.

The announcement comes just days after Michelle Go was pushed to her death at a Times Square subway station, allegedly by Martial Simon, 61, who was ordered to a psychiatric facility after appearing in court.

Martial Simon, 61, allegedly pushed Go in front of an oncoming subway train. J.C.Rice

The teams, dubbed “safe options support,” will be comprised of social workers sent throughout the subway system and will be rolled out as soon as next week.

The news came Friday with the state posting a request for proposals online, allowing nonprofits to submit bids on the program.

“Working with our partners in New York City, we’re taking action to help make our streets and subways safer,” Hochul said in announcing the rollout.

“Too many New Yorkers are sleeping on our streets and subways — they need resources and support to get back on their feet. By deploying outreach professionals to targeted areas, we will help improve safety and ensure New Yorkers experiencing homelessness have the support they need.”

The expansion fulfills a promise from Hochul’s state of the state speech.