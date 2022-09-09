Hochul declares polio emergency, virus found in wastewater

Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered an emergency expansion of the state’s polio vaccination efforts Friday after scientists detected the crippling and potentially deadly virus in Long Island wastewater.

The latest test results, announced on Friday, add Nassau County to the list of locales on alert for the potential spread of the crippling disease amid a resurgence enabled by low vaccination rates in children.

New York Gov. Hochul has declared an emergency expansion of the state’s polio vaccination efforts after the virus was found in Long Island wastewater. Matthew McDermott

Health officials have also spotted the virus in the wastewater systems in NYC and in upstate communities. AFP via Getty Images

The governor’s emergency order aims to bolster the state’s vaccination effort by expanding the number of providers able to give shots to include paramedics, pharmacists, and midwives.

Public health officials have also spotted the virus in the wastewater systems in New York City and in upstate communities, including Rockland, Orange, and Sullivan counties.