Hochul could cost House Dems a seat with Lt. Gov. replacement

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s selection of Rep. Antonio Delgado to replace her indicted former lieutenant governor and running mate could cost national Democrats a seat in their already razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives.

Delgado is a two-term congressman representing the 19th Congressional District that includes the mid-Hudson Valley, Catskills and other parts of upstate.

He replaces former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who resigned and was removed from the ballot after the feds indicted him in a pay-to-play corruption scheme. Benjamin maintains his innocence.

Hochul’s chief rival in the Democratic primary for governor, Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi, slammed the selection as selfish and hurtful to the party’s difficult fight to keep the House majority this fall — though Suozzi too ditched his plans for re-election in search of political opportunities at the state level, leaving his seat in play.

“Kathy Hochul and the state Democratic Party leadership are hypocrites because just a few months ago they were publicly calling on me to end my gubernatorial campaign and run for re-election to my congressional seat so I wouldn’t jeopardize the Democratic majority in Congress,” Suozzi told The Post.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Rep. Antonio Delgado to serve as lieutenant governor of New York during a news conference on May 3, 2022. Hans Pennink

“Now, when it suits their political needs, it’s OK for a member of Congress in a truly swing district to give up his seat? Hochul and her cronies will do anything to protect the fortress of their insider state party.”

Suozzi’s decision to not seek re-election gives Republicans a rare opportunity to flip a congressional district in New York without having to defeat an incumbent Democrat.

Candidates in the crowded Democratic primary to replace him include lefty state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx), Nassau County legislator Joshua Lafazan, PR executive Robert Zimmerman and community organizer Melanie D’Arrigo.

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado stands with lawmakers and advocates in solidarity during a rally for abortion rights at the state Capitol on May 3, 2022. Hans Pennink

Democrats now hold 221 House seats to 209 for Republicans, with five vacancies.

Meanwhile, Republicans are licking their chops — even though it remains to be seen what the district will look like after court-ordered reapportionment.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro — the 2018 Republican candidate for governor — has been running for the seat for months.

“We have organized a strong campaign, with growing support across the district — wherever it may end up. I congratulate him on his selection but we were going to win this race, and by earning every vote, we will win this race,” Molinaro told The Post.

Former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned amid a corruption scandal. AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File

Former GOP Congressman John Faso, a key adviser to plaintiffs in the gerrymandering case that struck down Democrat-draw congressional maps as unconstitutional, said, “Republican Marc Molinaro will be the favorite to win that seat.”

Delgado’s 19th Congressional District has been hotly contested in recent years. In 2018, he ousted Faso by a 5% margin. In 2020’s general election, he fended off Republican challenger Kyle Van De Water, beating him by a more comfortable 12%.

According to state Board of Elections data, the district is 37% registered Democrat and 28% Republican as of February 2022. In 2020, President Biden beat former President Donald Trump by less than 1% in the district, though its boundaries may significantly shift as a result of the ongoing redistricting process.

State Sen. Michelle Hinchey debates budget bills during a legislative session in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol, Friday, April 8, 2022. AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Democratic Party insiders said Hochul’s selection of Delgado is a bad sign for House Democrats.

“Between the Court of Appeals ruling and the governor’s decision to appoint Antonio Delgado, it’s been a rough week for Nancy Pelosi in New York,” a Democratic political operative said, referring to the House speaker and the so-called “Hochulmander” of the state congressional maps getting struck down by the state’s highest court.

The Working Families Party, which is allied with Democrats, said the Hochul choice was a head-scratcher.

Jay Jacobs said the Dems would keep Delgado’s seat with a new candidate. John Roca

“We’re deeply concerned about the consequences of the lieutenant governor selection on the US House, especially in light of the anticipated Roe v. Wade ruling. This decision feels short-sighted at a time when we need to be doing everything in our power to preserve the House majority and hold back an increasingly ruthless and draconian Republican Party,” said WFP director Sochie Nnaemeka.

But state Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs insisted the Dems would keep the Delgado seat with a new candidate.

When asked if Delgado were picked for LG because the party feared he would lose re-election, Jacobs said, “No, no. Absolutely not. I’m sure he would have won handily.”

Tom Suozzi slammed the selection as selfish and hurtful. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

He said an announcement is coming soon to select a replacement for Delgado.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat who ran against Delgado in 2018’s Democratic primary, said he is mulling a run for the seat Delgado is vacating.

State Sen. Michelle Hinchey also is “seriously considering” launching a bid for the congressional seat, according to published reports. Her late dad, Maurice Hinchey, was a congressman until 2013.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, declined comment.

Marcus Molinaro has been running for the seat for months. Douglas Healey

Asked at a press conference about potentially handing Delgado’s seat to a Republican, Hochul replied vaguely, “We are going to continue to work very hard to ensure the majority in the House representatives.”

Delgado said, “To me, it was a choice to go.”

Hochul said no decision has been made on whether or when a special election will be held for the Delgado seat, other than to say Delgado will be sworn in later this month.