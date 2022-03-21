Hochul confirms she has plan to fix bail reform in budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed Monday a recent Post report that she is including a 10-point plan to change bail reforms in her revised budget proposal, indicating that the memo was presented to top state lawmakers as her stance on a slew of criminal justice-related matters.

During a COVID-19-related press conference in Albany, Hochul also repeatedly denied providing The Post with the blueprint when asked if she had violated her pledge not to publicly negotiate the state budget, insisting that it’s irrelevant because “New Yorkers are most interested in results.”

“It was presented as our position to the leadership, and so it doesn’t matter how it got out,” Hochul told reporters of her plan. “But I assure you, that’s not how I operate.”

Hochul’s comments on the topic are the first since The Post exclusively reported Thursday that she is now proposing a sweeping public safety package including changes that will make more crimes bail eligible in the Empire State.

Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that she is including a 10-point plan to fix bail reform in her state budget proposal. zz/NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx

In a reversal of her previous pledge not to “cave to pressure” to enact more restrictive bail laws, the 10-point plan includes a measure that would give judges more discretion to order bail and detain criminal defendants for several additional crimes based on their criminal history.

“For offenses that are not currently subject to arrest, police will have the ability (though not the requirement) to deny a Desk Appearance Ticket (DAT) and arrest an individual who has previously received a DAT within eighteen months. All second offenses within a certain period of time will be bail-eligible,” reads the memo, which Hochul is set to include in her $216 billion budget proposal due April 1.

Many of the recommendations also appear similar to measures backed by Mayor Eric Adams — a former NYPD captain who has for months made the case for Albany granting judges more discretion in remanding repeat offenders and making changes to the state’s “Raise the Age” law.

Several measures in Hochul’s plan have also been supported by Mayor Eric Adams. James Keivom for New York Post

The day after the report, state Senate Finance Committee Chair Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan), said she learned about the public safety plan from The Post.

Asked Monday afternoon again about the plan, Hochul promised she would “get results” by negotiating with state Assembly and Senate leaders while again brushing aside the medium of how the information was disclosed.

“I know this is very interesting to the media, but I do know that New Yorkers are most interested in results. And I know how to get results. And it is by working with our partners, showing them respect,” she said.

State Senate Finance Committee Chair Liz Krueger said that she learned about Hochul’s plan from The Post’s report. Erik Thomas/NY Post

And I’m sure it is not the first time in the history of New York State that an internal document landed in the press, but I actually know how to get something to the press if I want to, I’ll just hand it to somebody,” Hochul added. “We didn’t do that, because I wanted to have time to be able to have these conversations confidentially. That’s how I operate.”

Ahead of the April 1 budget deadline, Hochul vowed to be successful in the difficult task of reaching an equilibrium between not unfairly punishing accused law-breakers and increasing public safety while not adopting a my way or the highway approach like her predecessor.

“This is not the first time I’ve had the opportunity to negotiate and work with individuals. I know how to bring people together, and I’m going meeting people where they are, listening to their concerns, and also knowing I have also the safety of New Yorkers at stake, as well as protecting the rights of individuals who are accused of crimes,” said the governor. “I will strike that right balance in what we’re doing here.”