Hochul charter push could be sunk by top Albany Dems

The state teachers union has a long history of political donations to New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins — which could sink Gov. Hochul’s push for more charter schools in the Big Apple, insiders told The Post.

The New York State United Teachers’ political action committee, VOTE-COPE, has donated a combined $147,100 to Heastie’s PAC and his campaigns since 2017, and another $36,550 to Stewart-Cousins’ campaign fund over the same period, records show.

The union — which adamantly opposes charter school expansion — has helped both pols and other Democrats extend their influence in Albany by pouring millions of dollars more into pet causes and campaigns, such as successful efforts to secure a veto-proof supermajority in the state Senate.

“The NYSUT has done well keeping the Assembly speaker and Stewart-Cousins happy, so I really don’t see either of them sticking their necks out on this fight and biting the hand that feeds them,” according to a top Democratic operative.





Stewart-Cousins and Heastie have long received donations from the anti-charter school state teachers union. AP

Since Hochul earlier this month proposed creating more space for charter schools in the city, both Heastie (D-Bronx) and Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) have repeatedly sidestepped questions on whether they’ll use their clout to help the governor get her plan approved in next fiscal year’s budget — let alone to the floor for a vote.

Instead, they’ve shifted attention to lefty legislators in Albany – many who’ve also been heavily funded with union donations — who oppose the plan.

“The Assembly’s stance has been to deal with traditional public schools, and we’ll go from there,” Heastie told reporters Feb. 7 in Albany. “Our main focus is to deal with that.”





Andrea Stewart-Cousins greets Carl Heastie after he delivered a speech to supporters at a labor breakfast event during the November SOMOS conference in San Juan. James Keivom

Some Albany insiders believe Hochul could save some face during budget talks by securing a compromise on the number of new charter schools, but others believe her plan appears dead on arrival — in part because she’ll have a difficult time swaying Heastie and Stewart-Cousins to help.

“I don’t have much faith in a compromise,” said another insider. “I see this dying.”

Stewart-Cousins and Heastie did not return messages.

Additional reporting by Zach Williams.