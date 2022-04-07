Hochul, Albany agree on gas tax, drinks-to-go

ALBANY — A suspension of the state’s gas tax and a three-year extension of the popular pandemic business booster “booze to go” provision are set to be included in the final budget deal Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers are poised to strike as soon as Thursday night.

The overall spending plan will add around $4 billion in additional spending to the governor’s record $216 billion budget proposal.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-the Bronx) told reporters Thursday afternoon that there is still no final deal, and that the governor and state Senate Democratic majority are still ironing out details on the bulk of the budget, the key sticking points for which appear to be changes to bail reform legislation and $600 million in state taxpayer funding for a Buffalo Bill stadium, with another $250 million coming from Erie County taxpayers.

The gas suspension will shave off a combined 16 cents a gallon, between state motor fuel and sales tax, with the goal of providing relief from sky high prices at the pump, according to a copy of the measure obtained by The Post.

The overdue fiscal year 2023 spending plan will rise to $220 billion, an increase of $8 billion over the state budget enacted in 2022.

Higher-than-expected tax revenues and federal COVID-19 relief funding are financing the spending increase.

Hochul’s “alcohol-to-go” proposal will take effect immediately and be extended until April 2025, allowing individuals to order cocktails or beer as long as the purchase of booze accompanies “substantial food items,”, according to a copy of the legislation. Under the measure, patrons will be barred from ordering to-go bottles of liquor or wine, however.

Democrats in the state Assembly told The Post they would be discussing final details on the remaining outstanding issues through most of Thursday.

“We’re being briefed on the parts of the budget that are final, decided, being written up – and the parts that have not yet been tied with a bow are still being negotiated,” Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) told The Post.

Meanwhile, changes expected include tweaks to the controversial criminal justice reforms enacted in 2019. The Democrats’ final deal, following months of debate on the topic, includes a provision permitting judges to detain a defendant before trial for more hate crimes and gun possession crimes.

A measure that would allow judges to consider an individual’s criminal history to determine whether they could cause harm to a person or group of people is also expected to be included.

The budget will also provide details on how the state plans to spend a combined $850 in public funds for a new Bills stadium in fiscal year 2023 and the subsequent years.

The two chambers and the governor are also poised to agree on a deal to create licenses for three legal gambling facilities in New York City.

The cash-strapped New York City Housing Authority will receive an additional $350 million in capital funds, according to legislative sources.

On Monday, they passed a budget “extender,” giving lawmakers and the governor until Thursday to pass a budget while still providing paychecks to tens of thousands of state employees. The negotiations were centered on criminal justice reforms sought by Hochul, approval of funding of the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium and downstate casinos.

Lawmakers have attributed the delay in the passage of the budget to Hochul tacking on controversial policy items like her 10-point public safety plan in March, several weeks after she in January unveiled her initial budget proposal.

The budget omits mayoral control of New York City public schools and a revamped version of the real estate development tax credit 421-a that expires in June — key measures pushed by Mayor Eric Adams.

The spending plan’s completion came a day after Adams dined for a second time with disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid eleventh-hour negotiations — a meal political observers called a “disrespectful” slap in the face to Hochul, who has been advocating for Adams’ state-level priorities.

Additional reporting by Carl Campanile