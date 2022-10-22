Hochul, Adams to boost cops, surveillance in NYC subways to fight crime

Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams said Saturday they’d be flooding the New York City subway system with more cops and installing surveillance cameras in a joint effort to combat surging crime.

The initiative — which comes just over two weeks before Election Day — at Grand Central Terminal includes having the MTA and NYPD work together by adding 1,200 extra overtime shifts daily on the subway – equating to 10,000 extra overtime patrols every day.

It also includes two new dedicated units at psychiatric centers to help provide people with serious mental health issues with assistance they need.

We are “adding more cops, installing more cameras and providing more care to make our subway safer and let people know they are welcome here,” Hochul said.

“We know this won’t solve the problem overnight,” she added.

Adams previously downplayed the city’s increase in violent subway crime in a TV interview.

The additions include two new dedicated units at psychiatric centers to help provide people with serious mental health issues with assistance. Christopher Sadowski

The announcement came two days after Adams used a TV interview to downplay the city’s increase in violent subway crime — and blamed the news media for creating a false “perception” that the situation underground is out of control.

“We have an average of less than six crimes a day on a subway system with 3.5 million riders,” Adams told CNN’s Chris Wallace.

“But if you write your story based on a narrative, then you’re going to look at the worst of those six crimes and put it on the front pages of your paper every day.”

The scene of a fatal stabbing at the 34th Street subway station.

The scene where a teen was fatally stabbed inside the 1 train station on Broadway and West 137th Street over the summer.

The scene in the Canal Street Q train station after a man was shot.



Adams took his dismissive tone about mayhem in the subways — where violent crime this year through August was up 39% compared to 2019 — a day after the city’s ninth train-system homicide of the year occurred in Queens.