Hochul, Adams push NYC bid to DNC for 2024 convention

New York City is rolling out the welcome mat to Democratic officials to boost the case for the party’s 2024 convention bid, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

The pair of politicians revealed that in the coming days they will make the case to the Democratic National Convention host committee that the Big Apple is the best location for the presidential nomination event.

“This is the place to do it. We’re not just nominating a brand New Democratic ticket; we are setting a new course,” Adams said during a press conference at the Javits Center — one of the spots that would be home to convention happenings if Manhattan is selected as the host for it.

The mayor pointed to the city’s liberal policies on gun control, reproductive rights and immigrants as reasons it represents the Democratic Party’s values and thus should be where its presidential and vice presidential picks are officially nominated.

NY Governor Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams

“That’s why we are clearly stating that New York is the place to host the convention in 2024,” the former NYPD captain told reporters.

Adams said estimates show hosting the 2024 gatherings would provide about a $230 million economic boon to the city.

In May, local officials announced that New York City is vying to host the Democratic National Convention for a sixth time.

If the Big Apple is chosen for the 2024 DNC, Madison Square Garden would be the central site for the event, and the nearby, newly expanded Javits Center would host other gatherings.

Madison Square Garden

The Javits Center

On Wednesday morning, the governor told reporters she is “energized” by the chance to shine the national “spotlight” on the Big Apple.

“The symbolism of the National Democratic Committee selecting New York City for their 2024 location will be a symbol of a rebirth of — not just a community — but of the Democratic Party, as we remind people that the values of our party, the Democratic Party, are uniquely American values,” she said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams

Jaime Harrison, chair of the DNC, heaped praise on Hochul and Adams and gushed about Gotham.

“We are the party that stands for freedom. … There’s only one party that stands for hearing in this country right now. We are looking for a city that can help us make that case that can demonstrate all of that diversity, for not only the people who attend in that city, but for folks all across the country and all over the world,” he said.

“It’s just great to be here with two amazing Democrats who really embody all that we are as a party, and I thank them for their friendship and their leadership.”