Hobby’s Deli in NJ deli named one of the best US delis

A longstanding New Jersey deli was named one the greatest Jewish delis in the nation.

Hobby’s Deli in downtown Newark made the mouth-watering list of the 20 best Jewish delis in the US produced by popular foodie site TastingTable.com.

The shop, known for its pastrami, chopped liver, potato latkes and matzoh ball soup, has been family-run for 60 years. It is now owned by brothers Marc and Michael Brummers, whose father, Sam, bought in 1962.

However, it has been on the corner of Branford Place and Halsey Street, which was renamed “Hobby’s Plaza” in 2014, for over 100 years.

Pastrami is one of Hobby’s specialties, along with potato pancakes. Facebook/Hobby’s Delicatessen & Restaurant

The Garden State culinary landmark, which still pickles its famous corned beef in 50-gallon stainless steel vats, was also featured in the 2021 “Sopranos” prequel film, “The Many Saints of Newark.”

“Hobby’s understated style and no-holds-bar food make it a culinary legend within US Jewish deli culture and, most importantly, a beloved local go-to,” TastingTable gushed.

The deli re-opened earlier this month after closing down on March 17, 2020 at the start of the pandemic, and remaining shuttered for renovations, according to NJ.com.

The temporary close had saddened longtime customers.

“Their grandparents took them to Hobby’s,” Michael Brummer told NJ.com. “So they bring their grandkids to Hobby’s.”