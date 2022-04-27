Hit-and-run suspect rams into man during NYC joyride: video

A hit-and-run suspect rammed into a man and drove off after stealing a flatbed truck from in front of a Bronx lumber yard, shocking video shows.

The suspect hopped inside the white 2002 Mitsubishi truck, which was parked on White Plains Road near East 239th Street in Wakefield, around 8:15 a.m. Friday, police said.

Two minutes later, he was driving on White Plains Road when he slammed into a 49-year-old man standing next to his gray Chevy Silverado pickup truck, authorities said.

Footage shows the driver cruising past the man, pinning him and then knocking him to the ground.

The driver then continued down the block, without stopping.

The victim was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center in critical but stable condition, with severe body trauma, lacerations and broken bones, authorities said.

Surveillance footage of the suspect the day of the incident. NYPD

The victim was admitted to the hospital with severe body trauma and broken bones. NYPD

Police are still looking for the suspect. NYPD

About eight hours after striking the man, the driver slammed into a utility pole at East 235th Street and White Plains Road, where he ditched the truck, police said.

The truck was recovered at 5 p.m., cops said.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who police say is bald and in his late 50s to 60s.

He is shown in surveillance video and images walking south on White Plains Road toward East 234th Street.