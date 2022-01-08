Hispanic NYC correction officer says she was harassed by boss

A veteran city Correction officer was physically accosted by an abusive boss who also degraded her as “that stupid Spanish girl,” according to a lawsuit.

Liliana Feliciano, a 16-year member of the Department of Correction who works at the Queens Detention Center, claims in court papers that in addition to Capt. Tanya Jones’ verbal abuse, Jones “violently attacked” her and retaliated against her when she complained.

Jones’ harassment included once asking Feliciano to clean up a flood at the facility by herself, according to her Brooklyn Federal Court papers.

When she asked another supervisor in December 2020 to help stop the harassment, Feliciano contends Jones screamed, cursed — and then assaulted her.

“I don’t care how many complaints she writes against me! They are not going anywhere! She doesn’t know who the f–k she is f–king with!” Jones allegedly yelled, according to court papers.

Jones then came at Feliciano, rushing her from behind and “violently attacking” her, she claims in court papers.

Correction officer Liliana Feliciano accused her boss of demeaning her as “that stupid Spanish girl.” Handout Feliciano says Capt. Tanya Jones forced her to clean up a flooded hallway. Handout

A city Law Department spokesman said the complaint would be reviewed once it was received. Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment.