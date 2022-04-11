Heroic New Jersey teacher saves student who was choking on water bottle cap

A heroic teacher at a New Jersey charter school was caught on surveillance camera saving a student who was choking on a water bottle cap in class last week.

The dramatic scene unfolded at East Orange Community Charter School after the 9-year-old boy tried taking a sip from his Poland Spring bottle while sitting at his desk on Wednesday, WABC reported.

Unable to twist the cap open with his hands, the third-grader, identified as Robert, tried using his teeth to get the job done.

“Then I was squeezing it a little and then the water pushed the cap to my throat,” Robert recalled in an interview with the news outlet.

“I was going to the sink trying to cough it out and I couldn’t so I ran very quickly to Ms. [Janiece] Jenkins,” the student said.

The third-grader, identified as Robert, began choking on the bottle cap. News12

He quickly ran to his teacher for help. News12

The teacher successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver on her student. News12

Jenkins jumped into action and quickly performed the Heimlich maneuver after Robert ran toward her in distress in front of the classroom full of children.

“He was pointing to his neck and he’s all flustered,” Jenkins explained to WABC.

“He can’t talk so then I just turn him around and I perform the Heimlich maneuver and here we are,” the teacher said.