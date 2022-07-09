Hero correction officers Fabio Nunez, Manuel Gonzalez thwart NYC bodega theft

They grabbed the Bull by the horns.

Two quick-thinking city Correction officers thwarted a bodega robbery in progress Saturday, officials said.

The melodrama unfolded at 10 a.m. at the corner of Spofford Avenue and Tiffany Street in the Hunts Point section of The Bronx, authorities said.

City Correction Officers Fabio Nunez and Manuel Gonzalez were taking an inmate from the Vernon C. Bain Center — a barge in the Bronx across the East River from Rikers Island — to Rikers for a medical appointment, when a group of pedestrians flagged them down, frantically waving their hands in the air, according to Michael Skelly, a spokesman for the Correction Officers Benevolent Association (COBA).

The officers spotted a woman struggling in the passenger side of a parked car with an unhinged man, who was trying to drive off in his vehicle.

Nunez raced to the driver’s side window of the vehicle and placed the man in handcuffs while his partner, Gonzalez, darted to the passenger’s side of the vehicle and put the vehicle in park and made sure the woman was safe, Skelly said.

The Correction officers called police and determined the suspect, identified by the NYPD as Justin Garcia, 28, had just stolen three cases of Red Bull from the A1 Butcher shop on Spofford Avenue, Skelly said. The woman was a store employee.

Nunez has 11 years with city Correction and Gonzalez has 5 1/2 on the job, the spokesman said.

Garcia was arrested and transported to the 41st Precinct, where he was charged with forgery, petty larceny, criminal possession of a weapon, an imitation pistol and possession of stolen property, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

“Correction Officers are essential to maintaining public safety throughout New York City and the courageous actions of Correction Officer Fabio Nunez and Manuel Gonzalez today are perfect examples of that,” lauded COBA President Benny Boscio.

The arrest comes eight days after an embattled Manhattan bodega worker was hit with murder charges for fighting off an assailant inside his store July 1.