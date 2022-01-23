ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul raked in big campaign bucks over the last six months — to the tune of $21.9 million — from a well of donors who also used to give generously to disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Hochul amassed her hefty war chest between Aug. 13 and Jan. 14, according to records posted online by the state Board of Elections.

Her list of donors includes the usual cast of real-state and business bigwigs, many of whom have donated to Cuomo in the past.

Steve Ross of Related Companies – who also owns the Miami Dolphins — gave Hochul the maximum contribution amount of $69,700.

Ross has given Cuomo $90,000 total since 2002 – $25,000 of that in June 2021 – according to a 2019 analysis of the ex-gov’s billionaire donors published by the non profit research group Public Accountability Initiative and Hedge Clippers.

Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross, who donated plentifully to Cuomo in the past, maxed out his contributions for Hochul. Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

Also on the hook for the maximum donation are Larry Silverstein, the real estate developer who rebuilt the World Trade Center complex, and ex-Google executive Eric Schmidt, who was tapped by Cuomo to help “reimagine” New York’s telehealth and broadband access during the pandemic.

Silverstein contributed $19,700 to Cuomo in 2021, according to BOE filings and his wife, Klara Silverstein, pitched in another $5,300. Eric Schmidt donated $69,700.00 to Cuomo in 2020.

Steve Roth and Arnold Gumowitz, the two real estate moguls who famously feuded over Cuomo’s “Penn15” plan to build 10 skyscrapers around Penn Station, each donated $69,700, records show.

Silverstein, the real estate developer who rebuilt the World Trade Center complex and gave $19,700 to Cuomo in 2021, gave the highest amount allowable to Hochul. Getty Images

The PAI/Hedge Clippers report found that Roth, of Vornado Realty Trust, has contributed $384,000 total to Cuomo since 2002.

Also in Hochul’s $69,700 club: Billionaire hedge fund manager James Simons and his wife Marilyn Simons; Long Island Developers William Haugland and his son William Haugland Jr. of Haugland Group LLC, former Cuomo donors who have scored MTA contracts in the past; and Alexandra Cohen, the wife of Mets owner Steven Cohen.

Cohen himself contributed $67,100, as well as one non-monetary, in-kind donation of $1,935.79, the filings show.

Real estate mogul Arnold Gumowitz maxed out his contributions at $69,700. Matthew McDermott

Meanwhile, when it came to the sports world, New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner gave Hochul $25,000 and the New York Yankees Partnership contributed $25,000.

New York Giants co-owner Jonathan Tisch donated $50,000, and other members of the Tisch family have given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Hochul.

Even the MSG PAC pitched in $5,000.

Mets owner Steven Cohen and his wife Alexandra have each donated over $67,000 to Hochul’s campaign, while New York Giants co-owner Jonathan Tisch donated $50,000. REUTERS; Robin Platzer/ Twin Images

The NY Hotel Trades Council Committee – the first major union to back Hochul’s campaign for a full term – was also eager to donate. It gave beyond the max limit and had to be refunded $4,000.

The NYS Hospitality and Tourism Association contributed $10,000.

Hochul previously announced a $450 million recovery package to help revive the hard-hit tourism industry.

Some groups could also see big wins for their industry in Hochul’s 2022-2023 state budget released on Tuesday.

Cannabis group Ascend and the founder of cannabis firm Columbia Care donated generously to Hochul’s campaign. Getty Images

New York is projected to take in $1.25 billion in new revenue from legal marijuana sales over the next six years. Legal sales could begin as early as fiscal year 2023, according to budget documents, with $363 million in projected revenues come fiscal year 2028.

Those who could benefit in these areas include the cannabis group Ascend — which is in a legal battle to acquire a medical marijuana license in New York. Ascend gave Hochul $15,000.

Film producer Jana Edelbaum chipped in three donations totaling $28,400. Her husband Michael Abbott is the co-founder and chairman of the cannabis firm Columbia Care, which is licensed to provide medicinal marijuana to New York patients.

Edelbaum held a fundraiser for pro-pot donors at the couple’s Manhattan apartment on Oct. 12.

Hochul’s budget plan also permits the state Gaming Facility Location Board to issue a Request for Applications to open three new commercial casinos downstate, in addition to the four already operating upstate.

Genting, the company that runs Resorts World Casino NYC in Queens, contributed $47,100. Robert Mecea

The gov raked in contributions from Genting, the company that runs Resorts World Casino NYC, which contributed $47,100 through its GAI PAC. She also got boosts from upstate casino owner and Meadowlands Racetrack owner Jeff Gural, who donated $35,000 total; Las Vegas Sands Corp, which gave $5,000; and gaming entities Hard Rock Cafe International (USA) Inc., Hard Rock Cafe Licensing Operating and Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, which each gave $5,000 during this cycle.

Representatives from charter schools – whose students would get a funding bump as part of Hochul’s plan – also donated. John Paulson, a hedge fund owner who funds Success Academy, gave $50,000; ex-Success Academy Chairman Dan Loeb donated $30,000 and pro-charter business man Roger Hertog contributed $25,000.

Meanwhile, Cuomo — who is rumored to be mulling a comeback run — has $16.4 million in his campaign account, Andrew Cuomo for New York, Inc.

John Paulson, a hedge fund owner who funds Success Academy, gave $50,000 to Hochul’s campaign. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Although the ex-pol did rake in some donations, legal bills cut into his $18.2 million war chest posted to his account as of the last filing in July.

He made four payments totaling $899,167.27 to his personal attorney Rita Glavin’s law firm, Glavin PLLC, between August and November.

Another $800,000 was sent out to Manhattan white shoe law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, which also represented him in relation to state Attorney General Letitia James’ sexual harassment investigation.

Additional reporting by Carl Campanile