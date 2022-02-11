Here’s where you still have to wear a mask in New York City

Mask or no mask?

It’s a question New Yorkers are resoundingly asking after Gov. Kathy Hochul rescinded her statewide “mask-or-vax” requirement earlier this week but allowed local municipalities to set their own rules.

Vaccinated New Yorkers can now dine in maskless after Gov. Kathy Hochul dropped the state’s “mask-or-vax” mandate. Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Hochul’s Dec. 10 mandate, considered an emergency response to a crush of COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant, had required patrons and workers to mask up in most indoor settings, including grocery stores, offices and shops.

She rescinded that mandate Wednesday, although she added that “counties, cities and businesses” can make their own decisions on vaccination and mask requirements moving forward.

The order has sowed confusion in the Big Apple.

The federal government has not announced whether masks will be mandated in transit areas after March 18, 2022. Getty Images

Here’s everything we know about masking in New York City.

Where are masks still required?

Masks must still be worn while on public transportation, including in taxis, and in congregate-care settings such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

Face coverings must also be worn in healthcare settings and schools.

Vaccinated New Yorkers are allowed to hit the gym without a mask, but companies can say otherwise. Bloomberg via Getty Images

New Yorkers no longer have to show a vaccination card to enter into offices. Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Federal rules still require masks at airports, train stations and other transport hubs, too – at least until March 18, when the order is due to expire.

Private establishments such as restaurants, museums, gyms and entertainment centers also can still require patrons and workers to mask up. Currently, only vaccinated people are allowed in these places and thus may still be required to mask regardless of their immunization status. For example, theatergoers are still required to be vaccinated and wear masks while attending Broadway shows at least through April 30, according to The Broadway League.

Where are masks not required?

New Yorkers are now free to scrap their face coverings in general indoor settings such as offices, shops, grocery stores and apartment-building common areas if the respective business allows it. They don’t have to be vaccinated to enter these places.

Gyms can continue to enforce mask mandates. Getty Images

Corporate offices have the discretion to enforce mask mandates. Getty Images/Mint Images RF

Meanwhile, vaccinated New Yorkers, who are allowed to enter gyms, indoor dining restaurants and entertainment centers, may be allowed to go maskless depending on each company’s respective policies.

But what about the vaccine requirement?

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s controversial order forcing indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment settings to require proof of vaccination is still in place. The mandate was recently renewed by Mayor Eric Adams.

Unvaccinated New Yorkers can still eat at outdoor dining establishments if the business allows it.