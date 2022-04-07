Here’s how much $1,500 per month gets you in NYC

It’s no secret that New York City is one of the worst places to live when it comes to getting the most space for your buck.

But a new study shows just how small of a space your large amounts of money will provide.

Spoiler alert: it’s not much at all.

Recent data from RentCafe compared $1,500 in rent among the 100 largest cities in America. And to no one’s surprise, Manhattan fell dead last when it comes to the total space you’ll call home.

Specifically, the borough offers an average 262 square feet for every $1,500 you spend. In comparison, that’s six times smaller than a Wichita, Kan., apartment for the same amount of money.

Furthermore, the study found that cities in the South and Midwest offer the biggest bang for your buck, while rents on the East and West Coast will get you an average of less than 300 square feet.

The glaring difference between Manhattan space versus Wichita, Kan., space in relation to rent. Rent Cafe

You can get the most for your buck in the South and Midwest. Rent Cafe

For those wanting more for their buck, and for those who don’t want to leave New York, RentCafe found that opting for Queens is the best alternative. $1,500 will stretch to an average of around 400 square feet of living space, which can translate into a small studio.

Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, the same price equates to an average of 357 square feet.

Despite living in small quarters for unreasonable prices, the same study discovered that ultimately it didn’t phase a lot renters — especially those of a younger generation. Rental applications from Generation Z (those born from 1997 and upwards) increased by a massive 63%, finding that work and school opportunities in the city was an attractive bargain.