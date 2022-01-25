Here is where new NYPD anti-gun units will hit the streets

The NYPD will soon roll out its new plainclothes unit as part of Mayor Eric Adams’ crackdown on illegal guns targeting 30 of the Big Apple’s most violent precincts.

Hizzoner officially announced the new unit Monday — which fulfill a campaign promise to bring back a revamped anti-crime team that was disbanded in 2020 — as one of the main pillars of his plan to combat gun violence.

The Neighborhood Safety Teams, which were first reported by The Post, will replace the Public Safety Teams in various precincts and will be a hybrid unit of cops who will cruise around in unmarked cars but be required to wear badges and body-worn cameras.

Here are the patrol areas where the new anti-gun teams will roam the streets, according to a police memo obtained by The Post:

Manhattan North Precincts: 23, 25, 28, 32 and 34

Bronx Precincts: 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49 and 52

Brooklyn South Precincts: 67, 69 and 71

Brooklyn North Precincts: 73, 75, 77, 79, 81 and 83

Queens South Precincts: 101, 103, 105 and 113

Queens North Precinct: 114

Staten Island Precinct: 120

Housing Patrol Service Areas: 2, 3, 5 and 7

Neither the NYPD nor City Hall has provided a start date for the new units.

Precinct supervisors were ordered on Jan. 14 to provide Chief of Department Ken Corey with a list of vetted cops for the patrols by last Friday, according to the memo.

Mayor Eric Adams speaks to press at City Hall about gun violence in New York City. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

The memo says those cops will still have to undergo various types of plainclothes training, similar to undercover narcotics, vice and auto crime training, before they hit the streets.

The length of the “specialized training” was unclear. The total number of officers set to be assigned to these units was also not known.