Here are the most popular books of 2022 for New Yorkers

The Big Apple’s public library systems revealed their most popular books of 2022 on Monday — showing city residents were drawn to spooky mysteries about missing people and dreamy escapes from reality over the last year.

The most borrowed book at The New York Public Library — which covers Manhattan, Staten Island and The Bronx — was “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, a 2020 fantasy novel about a woman exploring her life choices through enchanted books.

The top checkout for the Brooklyn Public Library was the 2021 novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, about a woman investigating her husband’s disappearance.

In Queens, readers couldn’t get enough of the “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, a fiction thriller published in 2022 about a journalist who goes missing while living in a spooky French apartment.

“New Yorkers have character and it’s no surprise that this year’s top checkouts show they love good books with great characters,” said Brian Bannon, the NYPL’s Merryl and James Tisch Director of Branch Libraries and Education.

“The titles checked out at The New York Public Library this year are wonderful stories that invite readers to take a break from the hustle of everyday life and visit new places (and time periods) with interesting people doing fascinating things,” he said.

The top 10 books for children at the NYPL, meanwhile, were all from Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series.

The list also provided insight into borough-specific tastes.

Manhattanites tend to turn to literary fiction, loving titles like “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead and “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, the data reveals. The most popular book in Manhattan this year was the memoir “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner.

The top 10 children's books at the NYPL in 2022 were all from Jeff Kinney's "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series.

In Staten Island, suspense and romance seemed to rule. Residents loved Danielle Steel novels, and couldn’t get enough of “Run, Rose, Run” a tome by legendary singer Dolly Parton and famed novelist James Patterson.

The Bronx turned to Parton and Patterson’s book, too, along with a slew of best-sellers such as “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles.

Some books were beloved across the city, including “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The historical fiction novel was published in 2017, but has a great twist that keeps New Yorkers recommending it to friends.

“It’s wonderful to see New York’s readers reaching for books that spark imagination and illuminate the lived experiences of others, and bring us all together,” said Amy Mikel, Brooklyn Public Library’s Director of Customer Experience.