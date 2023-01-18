Hector LaSalle defends record at hearing before NYS Senate confirmation vote

ALBANY — In an unprecedented turn of events, Democrats on the state Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday voted down the nominee of their party’s governor to be New York’s top judge.

Embattled chief judge nominee Hector LaSalle saw his nomination voted down by a left-leaning progressive bloc on a committee seemingly expanded to guarantee the narrow 10-9 margin, blocking Hochul’s bid to make history with a Latino judge to sit atop the state’s Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court.

LaSalle received the support of all six Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, as well Democratic state Sens. Luis Sepulveda, Kevin Thomas and Jamaal Bailey.

“The nomination is lost,” NYS Senate Judiciary Chair Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D-Manhattan) said after the vote.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is still hoping to get LaSalle confirmed with a bipartisan majority in the 63-seat state Senate, despite fierce opposition from lefty legislators, unions and activists.

The Buffalo News reported Wednesday that Hochul has retained a litigator to potentially fight the state Senate in the courts if Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins refuses to hold a floor vote on LaSalle.

Hochul did not immediately provide comment Wednesday following the committee vote.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos grilled LaSalle over a case involving labor rights before he said he merely stuck to the letter of the law. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The hearing marked the first time that LaSalle has publicly defended his record following weeks of attacks by progressives who want a left-leaning jurist to take the relatively moderate Court of Appeals in a new direction.

“Judges’ decision making is based on the facts and the law and how you feel personally about a party or issue before us is not germane,” the longtime jurist told members of state Senate Judiciary Committee.

LaSalle, testifying in Albany Wednesday, is aiming to be the first Latino to lead the state’s highest court. AP

Hoylman-Sigal got fact-checked early on by LaSalle, who cited two cases where he cited with criminal defendants on civil rights issues after the Manhattan Democrat claimed an analysis of 33 past decisions proved he was too friendly to prosecutors.

“Your statement is accurate just on that alone,” LaSalle said.

Hoylman-Sigal also hit LaSalle over a purported “alliance” with DiFiore, a past donation to the state Conservative Party and past campaigns for Supreme Court judge where LaSalle ran on the Conservative Party line.

“You do know about the Conservative Party agenda? It includes, just a refresher, it opposes a woman’s right to control her own body, opposes the equal rights of LGBTQ New Yorkers, opposes any attempt to implement common sense gun violence prevention measures. Do you consider those to be mainstream values?” Hoylman-Sigal thundered.

LaSalle noted that he also ran with the nominations of the Democratic, Republican, Independence and Working Families parties, a common practice in judicial elections statewide.

LaSalle also pivoted to a stance that he would maintain through the hours of grilling.

“Judges make decisions on the law,” he said.

He similarly pushed back at a question from state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Queens), who has already said she will vote against his nomination, over a case where he ruled against the idea that work safety rules cover workers’ children when they might get exposed to toxic materials parents encountered on the job.

“I read statutes as they’re written,” LaSalle said before adding that the Legislature could pass bills that might change how judges rule on such issues in the futures.

State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Brad Hoylman-Sigal pressed LaSalle over his links to the Conservative Party at the Wednesday hearing. AP

Some progressives nonetheless continued to press him on past decisions where LaSalle says he stuck to the letter of the law alongside precedents.

This included a controversial case where LaSalle joined other appellate judges in ruling that a prosecutor who removed jurors over their darker skin colors did not technically break the law.

“We relied on [precedent],” he said.

LaSalle added that he welcomed how the Court of Appeals eventually overturned that decision to establish new precedent.

“No one should be excluded from a jury because of immutable characteristics. And I applaud [the Court of Appeals decision] which was the first time any court in this country has indicated skin color is a group that needs to be protected,” he said.