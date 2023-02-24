HBO sues Paramount for ‘breaching’ $500M ‘South Park’ deal

HBO Max on Friday filed a lawsuit against Paramount, alleging the network reneged on its $500 million deal giving HBO the rights to hit show “South Park.”

HBO – through parent company WarnerMedia Direct – says it signed a deal with Paramount on Oct. 22, 2019, paying $500 million for the exclusive rights to past and future episodes of the popular animated TV series extending through June 2025, the Manhattan Supreme Court suit shows.

Under the deal’s terms, HBO would not only get the entire library of past episodes that originally aired on Comedy Central and CBS, but also the then yet-to-be-released seasons 24 through 26, the court papers say. Those seasons have since aired.

HBO believed it was getting 30 new episodes – 10 episodes for each of the three seasons – but only received 14 episodes, the court papers claim.

Meanwhile, Paramount produced pandemic-themed “South Park” content to stream on its own Paramount+ platform, the suit claims.





Paramount used the “extremely valuable franchise” of “South Park” to help boost subscribers to its newly launched app “in flagrant disregard” of the HBO deal, the filing charges.

Paramount – and subsidiaries MTV Entertainment Studios and South Park Digital Studios – “engaged in an illicit scheme to unfairly and deceptively divert to its nascent streaming platform ‘South Park’ content belonging exclusively to Warner/HBO,” the suit claims.

Paramount used “verbal trickery” to try to “side step” its agreement with HBO by calling the “South Park” content it released on Paramount+ “movies” and “events” – rather than episodes, which HBO had the rights to, the suit alleges.





The Paramount+ content was very similar to the episodes available on HBO, the filing alleges.

HBO is suing for unspecified damages.

The latest episode to come out on HBO — “The Worldwide Privacy Tour” — made headlines for mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After the airing, Markle said she was “upset and overwhelmed” by the episode.

“We believe that Paramount and South Park Digital Studios embarked on a multi-year scheme of unfair trade practices and deception, flagrantly and repeatedly breaching our contract, which clearly gave HBO Max exclusive streaming rights to the existing library and new content from the popular animated comedy South Park,” HBO Max said in a statement.

Paramount didn’t immediately return a request for comment.