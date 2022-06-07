Harvey Weinstein files $5M suit against Chrysler for 2019 crash

Harvey Weinstein has brought a $5 million lawsuit against Chrysler over his 2019 accident in Westchester, claiming he was left with “catastrophic, permanent paralyzing injuries” after his Jeep’s brakes failed.

The fallen movie mogul, 70, was behind the wheel of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler when he swerved to avoid a deer and crashed into a tree near his home in Bedford.

The car “failed to decelerate despite Weinstein’s application of the vehicle’s braking system which resulted in a loss of vehicle control and subsequent rollover of the vehicle,” according to the suit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Weinstein — who was “properly wearing the seat belt” — “suffered catastrophic, permanent paralyzing injuries, as well as significant and continuing conscious pain and suffering,” the filing claims.

Chrysler had lent Weinstein the car in order to obtain a product placement in one of his film productions — but didn’t “ensure that the vehicle was in a reasonably safe condition,” the court papers claim.

The suit alleges that Chrysler didn’t properly install tires and also failed to inspect, maintain and repair the Jeep.

The Aug. 17 crash took place just a few weeks before the start of the disgraced producer’s bombshell sexual assault trial in Manhattan Supreme Court.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March 2020 after the jury convicted him of rape and sexual assault.

At the time of his trial, Weinstein’s lawyers said the reason he was hobbling into the courtroom was because of injuries to his back sustained in the accident. He underwent back surgery in December 2019, but his rep says he still needs more procedures.

Weinstein’s attorney Gary Kavulich told The Post that his client “suffered severe spine and back injuries as a result of the accident … He is in constant pain, it’s debilitating.”

Kavulich said his client unsuccessfully tried to settle with Chrysler out of court.

“Negotiations went on for months and months but Chrysler apparently never had any intention of resolving the case in good faith,” Kavulich said in a statement.

The lawyer also claimed that “there were inconsistencies in the accident report,” noting the document didn’t include that Weinstein had told authorities at the time that he was hurt.

The suit brings claims of negligence, product liability and breach of warranty against the car maker. Weinstein is seeking at least $5 million in damages.

Chrysler parent company Stellantis did not immediately return a request for comment.

Weinstein lost a bid last week to overturn his conviction. He is jailed in California while awaiting trial on separate charges that he sexually assaulted five women in Los Angeles between 2004 and 2013. He has pleaded not guilty.