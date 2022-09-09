Harvard students are not impressed with Bill de Blasio

How do you like them apples, Bill?

Harvard students are learning what New Yorkers figured out a long time ago about their now ex-mayor — they don’t like him.

According to a report in the undergraduate-run Harvard Independent, Bill de Blasio gets a big fat F when it comes to winning over scholars at the Ivy League university, where he’s now a visiting fellow.

“Honestly I don’t have a great impression of de Blasio,” said Owen Wiese, who grew up in Manhattan and is a member of the class of 2025.

“I think he irked a lot of New Yorkers by campaigning for president in other states when NYC was dealing with a lot of problems. He generally was perceived as politically opportunistic and someone who changed his opinions based on who he was talking to.”

De Blasio, who was born in a Manhattan hospital but raised in Cambridge, Mass., where Harvard is located, is teaching an eight-week course this fall at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School on what he thinks are the two biggest accomplishments of his two terms as the Big Apple’s mayor – securing universal pre-K and combating the coronavirus.

But throughout the pandemic, the mayor and then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s known hatred of one another got in the way of key public health decisions.

Former city Health Commissioner David Chokshi even said the pair’s constant feuding slowed down decision-making on a regular basis.

“There were moments where my frustration at not being able to advance public health policy for New Yorkers could be directly tied to the toxicity of that relationship,” Chokshi revealed in June.

Harvard students also questioned de Blasio’s commitment issues, mentioning his constant search for higher office.

Harvard students also questioned Hizzoner’s commitment to the job — citing his constant search for higher office.

“As a New Yorker who watched him try to will himself into a higher job than major for years, it’s not that surprising he would want to be involved with Harvard somehow,” said class of 2025’s Jack Silvers, of Scarsdale.

“His past is complicated and who knows what his legacy will be like. I hope students engage with his study group. I just worry about the stigma from his presidential run and antics as mayor.”

De Blasio mounted a 2020 presidential bid — despite holding on to his day job as mayor — but quit the race after failing to score even a measly 1% in national polls.

Before scoring the Harvard gig, de Blasio also dropped his bid as a Democratic primary candidate in New York’s 10th congressional district amid disastrous polling numbers.

He also toyed with running for governor after Cuomo stepped down from office last year amidst sexual harassment allegations and the threat of impeachment but decided not to amid polling that found voters just don’t like him.