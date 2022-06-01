Harrowing video shows wild broad-daylight shooting in NYC

Shocking new video released Wednesday shows a wild broad-daylight shootout on a Brooklyn street.

Two groups of four approached each other on Mermaid Avenue near West 25th Street in Coney Island around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

About five people opened fire during the clash, police said.

Video released by the NYPD shows the shooters letting off a flurry of rounds on the sidewalk before retreating down the block.

In all, about 36 rounds were fired, causing property damage only, cops said.

One of the groups fled into a nearby building, while the other group fled east on Mermaid Avenue.

A video still shows the shooting playing out on Mermaid Avenue. NYPD

The NYPD is now seeking information on the five individuals seen above. NYPD

No injuries were reported.