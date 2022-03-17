Harlem dirt bike attack victim wants ‘justice’

A Manhattan man who was beaten by a mob of dirt bikers — along with his father — said Thursday that the wild, caught-on-video brawl was sparked by a mere “accident.”

The 35-year-old man told The Post he now worries about his 64-year-old father, who suffered a concussion and is struggling after the disturbing broad-daylight assault Tuesday in Harlem.

“I’m OK, I’m just really concerned about him, concerned about my father,” he said. “I want them to find them, and justice.

“Because it was an accident, alright? What was the point of assaulting an elderly guy? Like 10 people. Anybody’s a man with 10 people.”

Surveillance footage shows at least five bikers converge on the vehicle, dragging both the driver and his passenger son out and pummeling them on the street — with one motorcyclist seen stomping the older man while he is on the ground.

The driver’s son, who asked not to be identified, said the pair were driving on Frederick Douglass Boulevard at West 127th Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when one of the bikers, who was going against traffic and blew through a red light, hit their car.

“The dirt bike came on the opposite side of the downtown, driving opposite traffic,” the son recalled. “We stopped and we see all these motorcycles coming around the car.

“My father was driving. He got in a panic. He was scared. He drove a little bit, like to the middle of the block,” he said, referring to his father fleeing the mob for two blocks before the bikers caught up to them. “We were stopped by one motorcycle.

“That’s when all of them came. That’s when the altercation happened,” he added. “One guy broke my father’s driver window, the door handle. Opened the door, yanked him out of the car and started beating him. I got assaulted as well.”

Both men were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police released photos of the motorcyclists and are asking for the public’s help in tracking them down.

The son said he was terrified for his dad’s safety during the attack.

“I’m just concerned about my father,” the victim said. “I went running to his side.”