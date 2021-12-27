Hamptons man shot dead in home on Christmas was targeted: cops

A man shot dead in his Hamptons home on Christmas Day was killed in a targeted attack, police said.

Steven Byrnes, 53, was found with a single gunshot wound inside his home on Roses Grove Road in Southhampton at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

Suffolk County investigators told The Post the slaying wasn’t random — but they are still trying to determine a motive.

No arrests have been made and cops haven’t yet revealed if they have any suspects.

Cops discovered Byrnes’ body after responding to initial reports of a burglary.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Byrnes or someone else made the 911 call.

Byrnes was pronounced dead when police arrived.

Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki on Sunday tried to allay fears from concerned locals by emphasizing the fact that Byrnes was targeted.

“We have been getting calls from concerned community members about the fear of lingering danger, and that is understandable,” he told the Southhampton Press.

“But at this time we think this was targeted.”

The Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.