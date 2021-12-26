Hamptons man identified after he was killed by gunshot
A man who was killed in a Hamptons home invasion early Christmas morning has been identified, Southampton police said Sunday.
Steven Byrnes, 53, was found dead of a gunshot wound at his home on Roses Grove Road around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, according to cops.
There were no immediate arrests and the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating, officials said.
Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.