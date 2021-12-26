The Hamden Journal

Hamptons man identified after he was killed by gunshot

A man who was killed in a Hamptons home invasion early Christmas morning has been identified, Southampton police said Sunday.

Steven Byrnes, 53, was found dead of a gunshot wound at his home on Roses Grove Road around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, according to cops.

Police are seen near the front of 90 Roses Grove Road in Southampton at the scene of a home invasion that resulted in one fatality.
Doug Kuntz for NY Post
Steven Byrnes was found dead of a gunshot wound at his home on Roses Grove Road around 8:45 a.m. on December 25, 2021.
Steven Byrnes was found dead of a gunshot wound at his home on Christmas Day.
Doug Kuntz for NY Post

There were no immediate arrests and the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating, officials said.

