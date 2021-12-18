Gunman shoots three men sitting in Jeep in NYC, cops say

Three men were shot in Queens when a gunman opened fire as the victims sat in a White Jeep Grand Cherokee, police and sources said.

The gunfire erupted just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday near Baisley Boulevard and Guy Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica, the NYPD said.

One of the victims was shot in the face and the two others were hit in the back, police said.

EMS transported the men to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

The NYPD said the three victims were sitting in the white Jeep when there was a dispute with another group in a black vehicle. The beef led to one of the occupants of the black vehicle exiting the vehicle and then opening fire on the victims inside the white Jeep, an NYPD spokesman said.

The shooting suspects were still at large.