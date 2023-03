A man was shot in the face in Queens Friday night, police said.

A mystery gunman pulled the trigger on his 37-year-old male victim around 8 p.m. at 130 Street and 9th Avenue in College Point, an intersection that lies at the opening of Powell’s Cove Park.

The man, suffering from a single gunshot wound, was rushed to Booth Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The shooter — who was only described as male — fled in an unknown direction, according to cops.

The investigation is ongoing.