A Bronx gas station worker was critically injured after he was shot in the head Tuesday night, police said.

The 49-year-old victim was in critical, but stable condition after an unknown suspect approached the man inside the business and fired at him, the NYPD said.

The shooting occurred a little after 7 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The gunman was on the loose Tuesday night.

Authorities said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. near the corner of Boston Road and Astor Avenue at a Sunoco gas station.

