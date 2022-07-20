Gunman opens fire in Brooklyn, striking teen, 3 others

New video captures the moment a gunman wildly opens fire on a Brooklyn street — striking four people, including a 16-year-old boy.
The footage, released early Wednesday, shows the suspect running down the block at the corner of Livonia and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville around 8:10 p.m. Sunday.
He then opens fire directly at two people also running by, the clip shows.
A 16-year-old boy — who appeared to have been targeted — was struck in the head and initially listed in critical condition, but later stabilized at Maimonides Medical Center, according to cops.
A 24-year-old man, who cops also believe was targeted, was shot in the torso and taken to Brookdale University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
A 34-year-old man grazed in the back and a 59-year-old man grazed in the leg were believed to be innocent bystanders, police said.
The younger man refused medical attention and the older man was taken to Brookdale with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.
Cops say the suspect had a dark complexion, with a thin build and dark Afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt with multiple patches and sneakers.
Still images released by the NYPD show the suspect riding a blue scooter about an hour before the shooting at Sackman and Herkimer streets.
The shooting occurred on a bloody Sunday that saw a dozen people shot in seven separate incidents citywide, cops said.
It came amid a violent weekend with a total of 26 people shot in 18 incidents across the Big Apple, according to NYPD figures.