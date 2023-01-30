Gunman busted in execution-style NYC slaying of Peter Panthier

The alleged gunman in the execution-style Queens slaying of a young stage actor and teacher was arrested over the weekend — 10 months after the chilling, caught-on-video crime, authorities said.

Jovan Springer, 29, was busted Saturday in connection with the March 26 suspected drug-related shooting of 26-year-old Peter Panthier on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway, cops said.

Springer was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Panthier — who performed in several plays at the national theater in his native Dominica and also taught math — was gunned down at point-blank range while walking alongside his killer around 8:10 p.m., according to authorities.

Footage of the shooting shows the pair strolling casually together on a sidewalk before the suspect fires a bullet into Panthier’s head.





Jovan Springer, 29, is accused of fatally shooting Peter Panthier, 26, execution-style.

Panthier instantly drops to the ground, according to the video, and the gunman flees on foot after the cold-blooded attack.

The gravely wounded victim was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.





Peter Panthier of East New York performed in plays in his native Dominica.

Panthier previously taught high school math and also performed in plays in Dominica, his grieving mom, Joycelyn Dodds Panthier, told The Post days after the shooting.

“Something has to be done,” she said.

She implored Mayor Eric Adams to “Fix the city! Hold people accountable for their actions. Children are dying.”





Joycelyn Dodds Panthier, the grieving mom of Peter Panthier, implores Mayor Eric Adams to “fix the city.” Paul Martinka

When his parents moved from Dominica to East New York — about 18 months before his death — Panthier initially stayed in Trinidad and Tobago to study economics at St. Augustine College, his mom said.

“He’s really super intelligent. He tested super high on his IQ. Einstein levels,” she said of her son, who was also an actor and musician who wrote his own songs.





Panthier was an actor and musician who wrote his own songs, according to his mother, Joycelyn Dodds Panthier. Paul Martinka

But he struggled with depression, and the family begged him to join them in the Big Apple — which he did, she said.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a narcotics-related dispute.

It appears the two men knew each other in some capacity, cops said. Springer too is from East New York.

Springer was ordered held without bail during his Sunday arraignment, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said.