Gunman busted after shots in road rage incident hit NYC bus: cops

A man who was just released on a gun charge in April allegedly fired a pistol during a road rage incident, striking a city bus in the Bronx Wednesday, police said.

Elvis Cabrera, 34, allegedly fired the gun at a white sedan around 7 p.m. at East Fordham Road and Webster Avenue, cops said.

He took off on a three-wheel scooter after the incident but was later apprehended and charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

Two bullets hit an occupied MTA BX 12 bus — one round lodged in the driver’s window frame, the sources said. There were no injuries.

Cops found his vehicle nearby. Police also found a Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm with a hollow point round in the chamber on the scene. The gun was being processed to determine the connection to the shots fired incident and to Cabrera, the sources said.

Cabrera was previously arrested on April 14 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon after cops responded to a call for a man with a gun in another NYPD precinct, police said. The firearm was recovered and he was hit with charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, according to police.

Cabrera posted $50,000 bond and was freed after the April 14 arrest, police sources said.

He has history of violent and narcotics distribution offenses in the State of Rhode Island, including a violent felony conviction, police sources said.