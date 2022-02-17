Gunman arrested for threatening NYC children’s hospital

An armed man was arrested for threatening to shoot up a children’s hospital in Queens Thursday afternoon, sources said.

Thomas Saxton, 34, was busted in his car outside Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Glen Oaks around 12:10 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

Saxton was in possession of two ghost guns — unregistered homemade weapons that lack serial numbers, the sources said.

A search warrant for Saxton’s Long Island home turned up a cache of weapons and ammunition including multiple shotguns, more than 1000 rounds, 4 assault rifles, multiple bullet-proof vests, over 50 magazines, and 9 other ghost guns.

The suspect, who never entered the hospital, was facing menacing, criminal weapons possession and drug charges in connection with the hospital threat.

Additional charges connected to the arsenal at his Nassau County home were pending, sources said.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has donated millions to Cohen Children’s Medical Center. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Authorities seized a trove of weapons and ammunition at Thomas Saxton’s home in Long Island. Hans Pennink

Cohen Children’s Medical Center was formally called Schneider Children’s Hospital Long Island Jewish Medical Center until 2010, when Mets owner Steve Cohen and his wife made a $50 million endowment, Newsday reported.