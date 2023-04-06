Gunman, 37, busted in daylight shooting outside NYC deli: cops

A 37-year-old gunman has been arrested in connection to the December broad-daylight fatal shooting of another man inside a Bronx deli back in December, authorities said.

Andres Latorre was nabbed Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the 11:15 a.m. Dec. 18 shooting that killed Angel Cuasant inside Briggs Gourmet Deli in Fordham Manor, cops said.

The deadly clash began when Latorre and Cuasant were arguing outside the store on Briggs Avenue near East 194th Street, police sources said.





Andres Latorre, 37, was arrested in connection to the Dec. 18 shooting of Angel Cuasant, 26. Tomas E. Gaston

The squabble spilled out onto the street before Cuasant ran back into the store and Latorre fled, according to the sources.

But Latorre wasn’t gone for long before he returned, entered the store and repeatedly blasted Cuasant in the torso, cops and the sources said.





The two men were involved in a fight just before the fatal shooting, cops said. A 26-year-old man was killed when he was shot multiple times at a Bronx deli on Sunday morning, cops said.

Cuasant was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It remains unclear Thursday whether the two men knew each other prior to the fatal shooting.