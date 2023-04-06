Gunman, 16, charged with murder in daylight shooting of another teen in NYC: cops

A 16-year-old gunman faces a murder charge in connection to the broad-daylight, gang-related shooting death of another teen in Brooklyn last month, cops said.

The boy was arrested at his home Wednesday in connection to the March 15 shooting that killed 17-year-old Graig Bassett outside a Brownsville deli shortly before 5 p.m., authorities said.

Bassett, who was part of a group called “Spook Hoodstar,” was shot in the chest on Saratoga Avenue near Prospect Place in what cops have since confirmed to be a gang-related attack.

In the stunning footage, the assailant can be seen stepping out of a deli on Saratoga Avenue, pulling his weapon from his waistband and firing the shot that killed the unarmed Bassett.

The teen gunman then is seen in the video — which was released by the NYPD — running off down the street.

Police sources said at the time that detectives were hoping to pull DNA from a bottle the gunman dropped at the scene for help identifying him, sources said.





The 16-year-old gunman was charged with murder in connection to the March 15 slaying of 17-year-old Graig Bassett, authorities said.

NYPD

“This is terrible,” Bassett’s godmother, Monique White, told The Post a day after the shooting. “The family is doing good, they’re just coping and trying to keep themselves together. I’m thinking about all his brothers and sisters, how sad they are that they lost their brother.

“He’s not coming home, and it’s really sad,” she added. “He was just going to the store. He said he’ll be right back. That’s what he told his mother: ‘I’ll be right back.’ That was it.”

One neighbor who asked not to be identified recalled an incident from several weeks back when he said gun-toting teens chased Bassett’s older sister into the house and took shots at the building.





The boy was arrested at his home Wednesday, police said. NYPD

Near the scene of the shooting, friends erected a memorial, with a message that read: “Long live Gdot. Love ya soul. Love you Brodie. Rest up. Forever my brother.”

Jose Rivera, who lives across the street from the shooting scene, described witnessing Bassett’s final moments after running outside because one of the shots hit his car.

“He was bleeding out his mouth, usually when you see someone bleeding out their mouth, it means he’s dead,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, he’s only 17, he didn’t even get to live his life.”





Police confirmed that the shooting was gang-related. William Miller





Police sources said early on that investigators hoped to use evidence from a water bottle the suspect tossed at the scene to help find him. William Miller

The teen shooter was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

His gang affiliation, if any, was not known Thursday morning.