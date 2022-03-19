Gunfire erupted in Bayside, Queens neighborhood

One person was hurt when gunfire interrupted in one of the quietest corners of the five borough early Saturday, neighbors and police said.

“We all thought it was fireworks,” said Stephen Markowski, who lives on 38th Avenue in Bayside, Queens, and was awakened around 3 a.m. when shots rang out between 209th Street and Corporal Kennedy Street.

Residents of the leafy, suburban-style neighborhood claim to have heard nearly two dozen gunshots, though police would only confirm that more than one shot was fired.

One man who was sitting in the back seat of a car when he was shot, police said. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

A state employee who lives in the neighborhood reports that his two cars were hit a total of three times, including one bullet that punctured the driver’s side rear tire of the Charger.

Some of the damage from the early-morning NYC shooting.

One person was reported injured with non-life-threatening injuries. Handout

Bullets were fired and hit multiple vehicles in the Queens neighborhood. Handout

“Bayside is the safest neighborhood in Queens. The safest, period,” the man said. “We’ve never seen anything like this. There’s never been a shooting from what I can recall.”

The 111th Precinct, which includes Bayside, had reported zero shooting incidents since the start of the year.