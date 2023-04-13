Gun-wielding man shot by police on catwalk next to NYC subway tracks

Police shot an armed suspect on the catwalk next to subway tracks in the Bronx Thursday night – the third police-involved shooting to take place in a matter of hours, authorities said.

The suspect was shot when he became sandwiched between cops while wielding the firearm at around 8 p.m. near the 231st Street subway station, NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said during a press conference.

He was struck once in the left hand after officers made “multiple” demands for him to drop the weapon, Kemper said.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.





The suspect was shot when he became sandwiched between cops while wielding the firearm at around 8 p.m. near the 231st Street subway station. Christopher Sadowski





The Bronx shooting is the third police shooting to happen Thursday with cops opening fire at armed suspects in Brooklyn and Queens earlier in the day. Christopher Sadowski





The NYPD released a photo of the gun the suspect was wielding during the shooting. NYPD

“It also should be noted that multiple times this individual pointed that firearm at these officers up on that catwalk area,” Kemper said.

Cops rushed to the 238th subway station platform around 8 p.m. after witnesses called 911 and said a man was “acting crazy” and waving a gun at a crowd that included children, Kemper said.

The alleged gunman, 29, fled southbound when police spotted him with cops following from the 238th Street station and other officers encountering him from the 231st Street station, he said.





Cops rushed to the 238th subway station platform around 8 p.m. after witnesses called 911 and said a man was “acting crazy” and waving a gun at a crowd that included children. Christopher Sadowski





The unidentified man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Christopher Sadowski

The Bronx shooting is the third police shooting to happen Thursday with cops opening fire at armed suspects in Brooklyn and Queens earlier in the day.

Cops shot and killed an elderly homeowner who allegedly “charged” at them with a handgun when they went to his Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment around 1:15 p.m. to respond to a suspected burglary, police said.

Then two hours later, a knife-wielding suspect was shot and wounded after he approached officers with the weapon in hand, the NYPD said. The 59-year-old suspect is accused of stabbing a security guard outside a church minutes before cops arrived.