Guardian Angels pounce on man hitting elderly subway passenger

The Guardian Angels pounced on a subway rider who was assaulting an elderly woman in the Bronx on Saturday, according to Curtis Sliwa, the group’s founder.

The incident happened about noon on a D train at 167th Street, when three Guardian Angels saw a man and woman yelling at the elderly straphanger, Sliwa said.

“The man reaches out and smacks her multiple times,” he said. “The Guardian Angels, three of them, jump the guy.”

NYPD officers, who were at the station, arrested the man, but he was released on a desk appearance ticket, Sliwa said.

The same trio of Guardian Angels about an hour earlier Saturday saw an emotionally disturbed man holding a baby and yelling at a female passenger, who was a stranger, on board a 4 train at 138th Street in the Bronx, according to Sliwa. He said the Angels escorted the woman to another car.

Curtis Sliwa said the Guardian Angels escorted a woman away from a disturbed man just an hour before the confrontation. Paul Martinka

“It’s just nonstop. The emotionally disturbed persons are the problem here,” said Sliwa, who founded the crime prevention group in 1979.

The NYPD could not immediately provide information on the arrest.